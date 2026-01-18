Vijay's CBI Summons: A Political Drama Unfolds

TVK chief Vijay made his way to Delhi on Sunday to attend a hearing with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on January 19 related to the Karur stampede incident.

Vijay, a popular actor-turned-politician, took a chartered flight departing at 4:15 PM for the national capital, confirmed airport officials. Previously, he underwent questioning at the CBI headquarters on January 12 for over six hours.

Although requested to return the following day, Vijay sought a later date due to the Pongal festival, leading to his latest trip to Delhi.

