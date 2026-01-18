Left Menu

Vijay's CBI Summons: A Political Drama Unfolds

Actor and politician Vijay travels to Delhi to meet CBI in connection with the Karur stampede case. Initially questioned for six hours on January 12, Vijay requested a new date due to Pongal festivities. He departed by chartered plane to the national capital on Sunday.

TVK chief Vijay made his way to Delhi on Sunday to attend a hearing with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on January 19 related to the Karur stampede incident.

Vijay, a popular actor-turned-politician, took a chartered flight departing at 4:15 PM for the national capital, confirmed airport officials. Previously, he underwent questioning at the CBI headquarters on January 12 for over six hours.

Although requested to return the following day, Vijay sought a later date due to the Pongal festival, leading to his latest trip to Delhi.

