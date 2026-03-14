Strategizing the Rajya Sabha Battle: Haryana BJP's Game Plan

Haryana BJP legislators gathered on Saturday for a crucial meeting aimed at strategizing for the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled the next day. The meeting, attended by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and BJP state chief Mohan Lal Badoli, focused on instructing first-time MLAs on the detailed voting process.

Ministers Mahipal Dhanda, Arti Singh Rao, and others featured prominently in the discussions. BJP is lending support to Independent candidate Satish Nandal, a former BJP nominee who contested the 2019 assembly polls unsuccessfully, for one of the two contested seats.

The opposition Congress Party has positioned its MLAs strategically in Himachal Pradesh, lodging 31 of its 37 MLAs at resorts in Kufri. This move comes on the heels of BJP's strategic appointments of counting agents as both parties navigate the tightrope of Haryana's political landscape.