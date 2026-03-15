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BJP Strategizes for Rajya Sabha Elections in Paradip

The BJP in Odisha has relocated its MLAs to Paradip in preparation for the Rajya Sabha elections on March 16. The party aims to secure three of four seats and will provide training in Paradip. Meanwhile, BJD and Congress strategize their moves, adding tension to the political arena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-03-2026 08:58 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 08:58 IST
BJP Strategizes for Rajya Sabha Elections in Paradip
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic maneuver ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for March 16, the ruling BJP in Odisha has relocated all its MLAs to Paradip. This move follows a critical meeting at the state party headquarters attended by senior party figures, including BJP state president Manmohan Samal and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The BJP has put forward Samal and re-nominated MP Sujeet Kumar as their official candidates, additionally backing party leader and hotelier Dilip Ray as an Independent candidate. The MLAs, escorted to Paradip on luxury buses, will undergo training to ensure a seamless voting process.

As political strategies unfold, the BJD and Congress are also making their moves. The BJD has nominated Santrupt Misra and partnered with Congress to back Dr. Datteswar Hota, setting the stage for a closely watched electoral battle where hopes are high and stakes are even higher.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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