On Wednesday, China dismissed suggestions that it seeks to compete for influence in the West due to a U.S. move to secure control over Greenland. This development has disrupted the longstanding transatlantic security alliance.

U.S. President Donald Trump's push to claim sovereignty over Greenland from Denmark has unsettled NATO allies, prompting Europe to reconsider its traditional security reliance on the United States. Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, stated, "We have no intention of competing for influence with any country, nor would we ever do so."

Adding to the tension, Trump threatened trade tariffs on Europe if it resisted his Greenland demands. The EU's foreign policy chief warned this could benefit China and Russia. Chinese media suggested Europe's reliance on the U.S. for security needs review, advocating for increased strategic autonomy.

