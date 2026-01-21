Left Menu

Karnataka Legislature Confrontation: Governor Snubs Address

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has declined to address the state legislature's joint session. This decision has prompted a high-level delegation, led by Law Minister H K Patil, to meet with the Governor. Tensions between Congress and the BJP-JD(S) are anticipated over issues like the repeal of MGNREGA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-01-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 17:27 IST
Karnataka Legislature Confrontation: Governor Snubs Address
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka is set for a legislative showdown following Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's refusal to address the joint session on Thursday. The decision has sparked political activity, with Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil leaving for a critical meeting at Raj Bhavan.

Amidst this political tussle, the session is anticipated to witness intense debates between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP-JD(S) alliance. Central to this conflict is the hot-button issue of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) repeal.

The state's ruling Congress party plans to challenge the repeal, with a resolution against it. The session is poised to ignite broader discussions on the Centre's legislative actions, coinciding with Congress' national 'Save MGNREGA' campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ICC Upholds T20 World Cup Schedule Amidst Bangladesh's Venue Concerns

ICC Upholds T20 World Cup Schedule Amidst Bangladesh's Venue Concerns

 United Arab Emirates
2
Spain’s Rail Safety Crisis: Nationwide Strike After Tragic Derailments

Spain’s Rail Safety Crisis: Nationwide Strike After Tragic Derailments

 Global
3
Court Demands Report on Asha Kiran Inmates' Conditions

Court Demands Report on Asha Kiran Inmates' Conditions

 India
4
Merz Skips Trump's Board Event at Davos

Merz Skips Trump's Board Event at Davos

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026