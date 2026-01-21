Karnataka Legislature Confrontation: Governor Snubs Address
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has declined to address the state legislature's joint session. This decision has prompted a high-level delegation, led by Law Minister H K Patil, to meet with the Governor. Tensions between Congress and the BJP-JD(S) are anticipated over issues like the repeal of MGNREGA.
Karnataka is set for a legislative showdown following Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's refusal to address the joint session on Thursday. The decision has sparked political activity, with Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil leaving for a critical meeting at Raj Bhavan.
Amidst this political tussle, the session is anticipated to witness intense debates between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP-JD(S) alliance. Central to this conflict is the hot-button issue of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) repeal.
The state's ruling Congress party plans to challenge the repeal, with a resolution against it. The session is poised to ignite broader discussions on the Centre's legislative actions, coinciding with Congress' national 'Save MGNREGA' campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
