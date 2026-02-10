Left Menu

Narrow Escape: Madan Chauhan Survives Assassination Attempt in Harpur District

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Madan Chauhan narrowly avoided an assassination attempt when assailants' gun malfunctioned. The attempt occurred in Harpur district as Chauhan was attending a family event. An FIR is filed, and police investigations are underway to identify the attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hapur | Updated: 10-02-2026 10:20 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 10:20 IST
Narrow Escape: Madan Chauhan Survives Assassination Attempt in Harpur District
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, former Uttar Pradesh minister and Samajwadi Party leader Madan Chauhan survived an assassination attempt in Harpur district. The incident took place on Monday night as Chauhan was en route to attend a family engagement in Hirnapura village.

According to Chauhan, a group of assailants intercepted his vehicle. One of them allegedly brandished a pistol and attempted to shoot him, but the weapon failed to fire. The attackers fled when Chauhan's security team moved to apprehend them.

An FIR has been registered based on Chauhan's account, and police, led by Additional Superintendent Vineet Bhatnagar, have launched a full-scale investigation to identify and arrest those responsible for the attack.

