Left Menu

Parliamentary Turmoil: BJP vs. Congress

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Congress MPs for their behavior in the Lok Sabha, claiming it disrupted proceedings. BJP women MPs urged Speaker Om Birla to take action, submitting a letter regarding the opposition's conduct. Eight members were suspended amid the unrest, affecting parliamentary discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:51 IST
Parliamentary Turmoil: BJP vs. Congress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged parliamentary session, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised Congress MPs for their conduct, which he described as disruptive to Lok Sabha's proceedings. His remarks highlighted tensions on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to respond to the Motion of Thanks.

As incidents unfolded, BJP women MPs sought action, having submitted a letter to Speaker Om Birla detailing alleged misconduct by opposition members. They claimed the need to protect the dignity and sanctity of Parliament amid rising tempers.

The escalating scenario led to the suspension of eight opposition members for the session's remainder, following dramatic scenes and opposition protests that stalled the usual course of business, triggering widespread political implications.

TRENDING

1
Colombian Roses Under Economic Pressure: The Valentine's Day Challenge

Colombian Roses Under Economic Pressure: The Valentine's Day Challenge

 Global
2
BJP Targets Congress Over No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker

BJP Targets Congress Over No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker

 India
3
NHRC Demands Answers in Tamil Nadu Migrant Worker Assault Case

NHRC Demands Answers in Tamil Nadu Migrant Worker Assault Case

 India
4
Tragic Family Death in Surat: Gas Leakage Suspected

Tragic Family Death in Surat: Gas Leakage Suspected

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026