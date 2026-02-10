Parliamentary Turmoil: BJP vs. Congress
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Congress MPs for their behavior in the Lok Sabha, claiming it disrupted proceedings. BJP women MPs urged Speaker Om Birla to take action, submitting a letter regarding the opposition's conduct. Eight members were suspended amid the unrest, affecting parliamentary discourse.
In a charged parliamentary session, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised Congress MPs for their conduct, which he described as disruptive to Lok Sabha's proceedings. His remarks highlighted tensions on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to respond to the Motion of Thanks.
As incidents unfolded, BJP women MPs sought action, having submitted a letter to Speaker Om Birla detailing alleged misconduct by opposition members. They claimed the need to protect the dignity and sanctity of Parliament amid rising tempers.
The escalating scenario led to the suspension of eight opposition members for the session's remainder, following dramatic scenes and opposition protests that stalled the usual course of business, triggering widespread political implications.
