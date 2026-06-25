Chinas Foreign Ministry Said On Thursday That The Countrys Activities Off Taiwans East Coast Are Legitimate And Other Countries Need To Respect Chinese Sovereignty Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun Made The Comments In Response To Concern By The Us

China's foreign ministry asserted on Thursday that its operations in the waters east of Taiwan are legitimate, insisting on the need for international recognition of Chinese sovereignty.

Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasized that other nations should respect China's territorial claims, especially after concerns were raised by the U.S., Britain, France, and Germany.

These nations have recently expressed unease over China's activities, including coast guard patrols near Taiwan's eastern coast, underscoring the growing tensions in the region.