Chinese Sovereignty Asserted in Taiwan Waters

China's foreign ministry has declared that its operations in waters east of Taiwan are legitimate, calling for international acknowledgment of its sovereignty. The statement came as the U.S., Britain, France, and Germany expressed concerns over China's recent activities in the region, including coast guard patrols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chinas Foreign Ministry Said On Thursday That The Countrys Activities Off Taiwans East Coast Are Legitimate And Other Countries Need To Respect Chinese Sovereignty Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun Made The Comments In Response To Concern By The Us | Updated: 25-06-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 12:56 IST
Chinese Sovereignty Asserted in Taiwan Waters
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China's foreign ministry asserted on Thursday that its operations in the waters east of Taiwan are legitimate, insisting on the need for international recognition of Chinese sovereignty.

Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasized that other nations should respect China's territorial claims, especially after concerns were raised by the U.S., Britain, France, and Germany.

These nations have recently expressed unease over China's activities, including coast guard patrols near Taiwan's eastern coast, underscoring the growing tensions in the region.

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