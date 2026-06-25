Chinese Sovereignty Asserted in Taiwan Waters
China's foreign ministry has declared that its operations in waters east of Taiwan are legitimate, calling for international acknowledgment of its sovereignty. The statement came as the U.S., Britain, France, and Germany expressed concerns over China's recent activities in the region, including coast guard patrols.
China's foreign ministry asserted on Thursday that its operations in the waters east of Taiwan are legitimate, insisting on the need for international recognition of Chinese sovereignty.
Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasized that other nations should respect China's territorial claims, especially after concerns were raised by the U.S., Britain, France, and Germany.
These nations have recently expressed unease over China's activities, including coast guard patrols near Taiwan's eastern coast, underscoring the growing tensions in the region.