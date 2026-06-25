U.S. States Encouraged to Strengthen Ties with Taiwan Amidst China's Interference
Three U.S. departments have urged states and businesses to enhance ties with Taiwan, challenging China's efforts to undermine these relationships. The U.S., although without formal ties, is Taiwan's major international ally, supporting the island against China's claims. The letters reinforce Taiwan's key role in global trade and U.S. partnerships.
Amid rising tensions, the United States has called on its states and private companies to deepen their relations with Taiwan, resisting China's efforts to discourage these ties. This move is underscored in joint letters from the U.S. Departments of State, Agriculture, and Commerce.
The letters, addressed to governors and business leaders, reveal China's persistent attempts to misinterpret U.S. policy and pressure entities against engaging with Taiwan. These documents affirm that should any undue pressure be applied by Chinese officials, recipients are urged to contact the State Department.
Despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties, the U.S. remains Taiwan's strongest backer, affirming its commitment to supporting the democratic island. Taiwan's government has expressed gratitude for this reinforcement of existing robust trade and diplomatic connections, pivotal in countering Beijing's assertions.