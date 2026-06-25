Iran and Oman: Strengthening Maritime Coordination in Strait of Hormuz

Iran and Oman's foreign ministers emphasized the importance of ongoing cooperation regarding maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. During a call, they discussed regional developments and temporary measures set for 60 days. They pledged to continue diplomatic consultations and technical coordination on mutual interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Foreign Ministers Of Iran And Oman Stressed The Need For Continued Bilateral Coordination On Maritime Traffic In The Strait Of Hormuz During A Phone Call On Thursday | Updated: 25-06-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 17:00 IST
Iran and Oman: Strengthening Maritime Coordination in Strait of Hormuz

In a crucial phone call held on Thursday, the foreign ministers of Iran and Oman underscored the necessity of sustained collaboration on maritime traffic in the strategically pivotal Strait of Hormuz, as reported by Iranian state media.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Omani counterpart Badr al-Busaidi discussed a range of recent regional developments. Of particular note were new maritime arrangements in the strait designed to address current challenges, with set measures for a 60-day trial period, according to a statement from Araqchi's Telegram account.

The discussions further highlighted the success of the recent bilateral talks in Muscat. Both countries agreed to continue their diplomatic consultations and advance technical coordination to address issues of mutual interest, aiming to foster enduring regional stability.

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