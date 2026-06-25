Iran and Oman: Strengthening Maritime Coordination in Strait of Hormuz

The Foreign Ministers Of Iran And Oman Stressed The Need For Continued Bilateral Coordination On Maritime Traffic In The Strait Of Hormuz During A Phone Call On Thursday

In a crucial phone call held on Thursday, the foreign ministers of Iran and Oman underscored the necessity of sustained collaboration on maritime traffic in the strategically pivotal Strait of Hormuz, as reported by Iranian state media.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Omani counterpart Badr al-Busaidi discussed a range of recent regional developments. Of particular note were new maritime arrangements in the strait designed to address current challenges, with set measures for a 60-day trial period, according to a statement from Araqchi's Telegram account.

The discussions further highlighted the success of the recent bilateral talks in Muscat. Both countries agreed to continue their diplomatic consultations and advance technical coordination to address issues of mutual interest, aiming to foster enduring regional stability.