Iran and India Seek to Strengthen Hydrocarbon Cooperation

Iran's Petroleum Minister Mohsen Paknejad and India's Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri met to discuss enhancing cooperation in the hydrocarbon sector during the 11th BRICS Energy Ministerial meeting. The talks focus on expanding bilateral collaboration amidst global energy market uncertainties, reflecting longstanding India-Iran relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 16:51 IST
Iran and India Seek to Strengthen Hydrocarbon Cooperation
Iran's Petroleum Minister Mohsen Paknejad (Left) and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (ANI File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Iran's Petroleum Minister Mohsen Paknejad held strategic discussions with Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday, aiming to reinforce ties in the hydrocarbon sector. This meeting took place during the 11th BRICS Energy Ministerial meeting, an event hosted by India under its BRICS Chairship 2026.

Paknejad also took the opportunity to address the BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting, articulating Iran's perspectives on pressing global energy challenges. Highlighting the enduring economic and cultural ties between Iran and India, he expressed Iran's readiness to enhance economic cooperation, particularly in the field of energy.

With ongoing global energy tensions primarily involving Iran and the United States, discussions were focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas sectors. Following the recent signing of a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and the first round of high-level talks in Switzerland, expectations for reaching a comprehensive deal remain high, signaling potential shifts in global energy alliances.

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