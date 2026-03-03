Left Menu

Safe Return Amidst Turmoil: MP's Daughter Escapes Flight Chaos

Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal's daughter returned safely from Dubai after being stranded due to flight cancellations amid Middle Eastern conflicts. Despite challenges, she witnessed order and security in the city. The Indian community and embassy provided support, ensuring her safe return when flights resumed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal announced the safe return of his daughter from Dubai, where she was stranded for three days due to ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts. Flight cancellations had left her unable to return promptly from a business trip.

Khandelwal expressed relief and gratitude after what he described as days filled with worry and uncertainty. Despite the challenging circumstances, life in Dubai maintained orderliness and security.

The MP acknowledged the support from the Indian community and the timely assistance provided by the Indian Embassy. They played a crucial role in assisting those stranded and in distress, allowing some flights to operate temporarily, ensuring that affected passengers could return to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

