Safe Return Amidst Turmoil: MP's Daughter Escapes Flight Chaos

Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal announced the safe return of his daughter from Dubai, where she was stranded for three days due to ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts. Flight cancellations had left her unable to return promptly from a business trip.

Khandelwal expressed relief and gratitude after what he described as days filled with worry and uncertainty. Despite the challenging circumstances, life in Dubai maintained orderliness and security.

The MP acknowledged the support from the Indian community and the timely assistance provided by the Indian Embassy. They played a crucial role in assisting those stranded and in distress, allowing some flights to operate temporarily, ensuring that affected passengers could return to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)