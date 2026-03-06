Nitish Kumar Faces Supporters' Demand Amid Rajya Sabha Bid

Nitish Kumar, the longest-tenured Chief Minister of Bihar, has sparked a wave of reactions following his nomination for a seat in the Rajya Sabha. Supporters of the Janata Dal (United) insist Kumar should remain in Bihar, as evidenced by posters urging him to rethink his decision outside the party office.

Kumar, steering Bihar's leadership for over 20 years, declared his ambition for the Rajya Sabha alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other political figures. Despite stepping back, Kumar emphasized ongoing dedication to Bihar, promising full backing to the incoming Cabinet.

NDA's prominent members, such as Upendra Kushwaha and BJP Chief Nitin Nabin, joined Kumar in filing for the Upper House seats. Amit Shah extolled Kumar's tenure as a significant era for Bihar, underscoring his achievements under PM Modi's administration. The biennial Rajya Sabha polls for 37 posts across various states, including Bihar, are slated for March 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)