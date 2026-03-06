Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Faces Supporters' Demand Amid Rajya Sabha Bid

Nitish Kumar, Bihar's long-serving Chief Minister, bids for the Rajya Sabha, prompting supporters' calls for him to stay in Bihar. Despite the backing of the NDA and praise from Amit Shah, tensions rise with posters urging reconsideration. Elections to fill 37 Rajya Sabha seats, including Kumar's, approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 12:36 IST
Nitish Kumar Faces Supporters' Demand Amid Rajya Sabha Bid
Posters outside JD(U) office (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nitish Kumar, the longest-tenured Chief Minister of Bihar, has sparked a wave of reactions following his nomination for a seat in the Rajya Sabha. Supporters of the Janata Dal (United) insist Kumar should remain in Bihar, as evidenced by posters urging him to rethink his decision outside the party office.

Kumar, steering Bihar's leadership for over 20 years, declared his ambition for the Rajya Sabha alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other political figures. Despite stepping back, Kumar emphasized ongoing dedication to Bihar, promising full backing to the incoming Cabinet.

NDA's prominent members, such as Upendra Kushwaha and BJP Chief Nitin Nabin, joined Kumar in filing for the Upper House seats. Amit Shah extolled Kumar's tenure as a significant era for Bihar, underscoring his achievements under PM Modi's administration. The biennial Rajya Sabha polls for 37 posts across various states, including Bihar, are slated for March 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Compromising India's Foreign Policy

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Compromising India's Foreign Policy

 India
2
Karnataka's Financial Blueprint: Siddaramaiah's Vision for Cooperative Federalism

Karnataka's Financial Blueprint: Siddaramaiah's Vision for Cooperative Feder...

 India
3
Aston Martin Faces Challenges with Honda Partnership in 2026 Formula 1 Bid

Aston Martin Faces Challenges with Honda Partnership in 2026 Formula 1 Bid

 Australia
4
Blaze Erupts at Plastic Factory: Averted Catastrophe

Blaze Erupts at Plastic Factory: Averted Catastrophe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026