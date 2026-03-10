Punjab Assembly Condemns Khaira for 'Scripted Dance' Remarks

The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution condemning Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira for his derogatory remarks about women associated with the 'Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhian Satkar Yojana.' This initiative, which sees the state providing Rs 1,000 per month to eligible women, drew an unexpected backlash from Khaira. He dismissed women celebrating the scheme as participating in a 'scripted dance' orchestrated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Despite criticism, Khaira stood by his statements, labeling the initiative a 'vote-seeking stunt.'

In a show of dissent, AAP women MLAs, including Amandeep Kaur Arora and Saravjit Kaur Manuke, rallied in the Well of the House demanding an apology from Khaira. Further, the Punjab State Women's Commission has taken cognizance of Khaira's remarks and summoned him for an explanation. Meanwhile, the uproar led to a temporary adjournment as tensions flared between AAP and Congress MLAs within the Assembly.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, during the Zero Hour of the session, called for unanimity in condemning what he described as Khaira's 'irresponsible and misogynistic attitude.' Despite a plea from Congress MLAs to allow Khaira to clarify his position, a resolution was passed after intense debate, stressing zero tolerance towards disrespecting women. The fiery session reflected broader debates concerning gender respect and political conduct in Punjab's legislative ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)