Historic Move: Opposition Pushes for CEC's Removal

In an unprecedented move, opposition MPs have submitted notices in both Houses of India's Parliament to seek the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. This historic step is supported by 130 Lok Sabha and 63 Rajya Sabha MPs, including those from the INDIA bloc and Independent MPs, highlighting widespread political discontent.

The notice outlines seven charges against Kumar, including alleged partisan and biased conduct, impeding electoral fraud investigations, and disenfranchisement. It's the first instance where a notice of this kind has been moved against a CEC, a position traditionally deemed independent and impartial.

The process for removing the CEC is akin to impeaching a Supreme Court judge, requiring a special majority in Parliament. TMC's Derek O'Brien stressed the importance of this action as a constitutional tool to maintain institutional integrity. Failure to address the notice could imply a collusion between the executive and the CEC.