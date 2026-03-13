Karnataka's Political Tug-of-War Over Guarantee Schemes

In a bold move, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has called on the opposition BJP to officially declare their stance on the state's contentious five guarantee schemes. As the budget session heats up, Shivakumar has encouraged the BJP to voice their opinions in the Legislative Assembly.

The discussion emerged as BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda urged the removal of these schemes, such as 'Shakti' and 'Gruha Lakshmi', from affluent beneficiaries to redirect funds toward development. Shivakumar countered by pressing the BJP to take a unified stance for comprehensive discussions.

Revenue Minister Priyank Kharge joined the debate, emphasizing the need for an official party position from the BJP on the withdrawal of these schemes, as the issue continues to stir heated exchanges in Karnataka's political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)