Ex-Balasore MLA Resigns Amidst Controversial Induction
Senior BJP leader and former Balasore MLA Jiban Pradip Dash resigns, citing moral degradation in party leadership after the induction of ex-BJD MP Rabindra Jena, accused in a chit fund case. Dash's move highlights internal conflict within the Odisha BJP as the party struggles with value-based politics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior BJP leader and former Balasore MLA, Jiban Pradip Dash, has stepped down from the party's primary membership, citing "moral degradation" among state leaders.
Dash, who has served three terms as an MLA, announced his resignation publicly, protesting the induction of Rabindra Kumar Jena, a former BJD MP tainted by a chit fund scandal, into the BJP.
Highlighting concerns about the party's ethical decline post the 2024 Odisha elections, Dash's exit underscores growing internal strife and dissatisfaction within the party as it grapples with maintaining its principles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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