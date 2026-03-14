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Modi Accuses TMC of Demographic Alteration via Infiltration

Prime Minister Modi criticized the ruling TMC in West Bengal for allegedly supporting illegal immigration to maintain their vote bank. He accused them of demographic manipulation and opposition to citizenship for persecuted Hindu refugees. Modi positioned this issue as central to the impending assembly elections, advocating for political change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 17:26 IST
Modi Accuses TMC of Demographic Alteration via Infiltration
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing critique against West Bengal's ruling TMC on Saturday, claiming they support illegal immigration to preserve their voting bloc. Speaking at Brigade Parade Ground, Modi argued that such practices have skewed the demographic makeup of multiple regions.

Modi further alleged that the TMC is against granting citizenship to Hindu refugees fleeing persecution, a position he labeled as motivated by electoral interests. He insisted that unchecked immigration has not only altered demographics but has also become a significant security concern.

The Prime Minister framed the upcoming assembly elections as a decisive chance for change, urging voters to reject what he termed the TMC's politics of fear and intimidation. He promised a BJP government would restore accountability and lawful governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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