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Controversial Arrest of Assam Congress Workers Sparks Debate

Four Congress workers in Assam were arrested for distributing pamphlets with alleged provocative claims against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Congress party denounced the arrest as undemocratic. The workers are accused of distributing material that could disturb public order, with legal action under India's Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 14-03-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 17:48 IST
Controversial Arrest of Assam Congress Workers Sparks Debate
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In a controversial move, Assam police have arrested four Congress party workers on charges of possessing and distributing provocative pamphlets. These pamphlets allegedly contained inflammatory allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Congress party has strongly condemned the arrests, labeling them as undemocratic and questioning the legitimacy of the charges. They assert that the material in question was derived from their 20-point 'charge sheet' presented earlier.

Police officials have reported that the arrest occurred in the Rukminigaon area when a vehicle carrying a substantial number of printed leaflets was intercepted. The accused are charged under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those aimed at protecting national sovereignty. The workers remain in judicial custody as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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