Haryana Congress MLAs Seek Refuge in Hills Ahead of Crucial Rajya Sabha Vote

Amid heightened security measures, 31 Haryana Congress MLAs, sheltered in the scenic resorts of Kufri, visited the tourist attraction of Chail on Saturday. The move is part of Congress's strategy to maintain unity ahead of Haryana's Rajya Sabha elections set for March 16.

The MLAs were transported to the resort area via three buses, accompanied by a motorcade on Friday evening. Congress has reserved 37 rooms to accommodate the legislators. Given the potential for cross-party influence and voting, security around the MLAs is tight, with police deployed at key locations near the resorts.

The vacant seats have prompted significant political maneuvering; as BJP members Kiran Choudhry and Ram Chander Jangra end their terms, candidates from BJP, Congress, and an Independent candidate are racing for the two available spots. Congress, relying on its 37 members, aims to secure at least one seat amidst possible cross-voting threats. The results will be proclaimed after the voting on March 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)