Amit Shah Promises BJP-Led Transformation for Punjab by 2027
Union Minister Amit Shah has announced that the BJP plans to independently contest the 2027 Punjab elections with a commitment to end issues like drug abuse and illegal religious conversions. He criticized current and former state governments for corruption and emphasized Narendra Modi’s leadership for unity and progress.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Amit Shah declared that the BJP intends to contest the 2027 Punjab elections independently, promising significant transformations in the state's governance. Shah aimed to address critical issues, such as drug abuse and illegal conversions, that have plagued Punjab for years.
At a rally in Moga, Shah criticized previous governments, including the Congress, Akalis, and AAP, accusing them of corruption and failing to bring development. He underscored the need for Hindu-Sikh unity and assured voters of Narendra Modi's leadership to resolve ongoing challenges in Punjab.
Shah vowed that a BJP-led government would eradicate the drug menace in two years and enact an anti-conversion law. Highlighting BJP's track record, he mentioned the repeal of Article 370 in J&K as an example of the party's commitment to addressing critical national and regional issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP government in Punjab steeped in corruption, has become 'ATM' for Arvind Kejriwal: Amit Shah at Moga rally.
Punjab is destroyed due to drugs, debt, religious conversion, corruption and gangsters. Industries are leaving: Shah.
Rajasthan ACB Busts Corruption: Patwari and Operators Arrested
Court Drops Corruption Charges in Guruashish Construction Case
Political Unrest in Punjab: Allegations of Collaboration and Corruption