Left Menu

BJP's Struggles and Strategies in West Bengal's Political Arena

The BJP aims to unseat the ruling TMC in West Bengal but faces several challenges, including internal factionalism and a strong TMC grassroots presence. Despite past electoral shortfalls, the party sees opportunities in anti-incumbency sentiment and its strengthening opposition presence since 2019, focusing on issues like corruption and unemployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:31 IST
BJP's Struggles and Strategies in West Bengal's Political Arena
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues its challenging quest to overcome the stronghold of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal. Despite concerted efforts in recent assembly elections, the BJP has yet to dislodge the incumbent party, though it aims to leverage opportunities to capitalize on anti-incumbency sentiments.

Historically positioned as the primary opposition, the saffron camp has gained traction through a high-profile central leadership and ideological polarisation. This strategy, however, faces setbacks due to internal factionalism and faces strong opposition from TMC's robust grassroots network, leaving BJP in an arduous position.

The BJP's prospects depend on its ability to attract disenchanted voters by addressing unemployment and corruption issues while maintaining focus on electoral groundwork. Yet, challenges remain in converting support into action at the ballot box amidst TMC's opposition strategies and the absence of a compelling state leader comparable to Mamata Banerjee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026