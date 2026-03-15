BJP's Struggles and Strategies in West Bengal's Political Arena

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues its challenging quest to overcome the stronghold of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal. Despite concerted efforts in recent assembly elections, the BJP has yet to dislodge the incumbent party, though it aims to leverage opportunities to capitalize on anti-incumbency sentiments.

Historically positioned as the primary opposition, the saffron camp has gained traction through a high-profile central leadership and ideological polarisation. This strategy, however, faces setbacks due to internal factionalism and faces strong opposition from TMC's robust grassroots network, leaving BJP in an arduous position.

The BJP's prospects depend on its ability to attract disenchanted voters by addressing unemployment and corruption issues while maintaining focus on electoral groundwork. Yet, challenges remain in converting support into action at the ballot box amidst TMC's opposition strategies and the absence of a compelling state leader comparable to Mamata Banerjee.

(With inputs from agencies.)