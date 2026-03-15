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BJP's Strategic Leaders: Paving the Path for West Bengal Elections

The BJP has significantly increased its influence in West Bengal, growing from a 4% vote share in 2011 to over 38% by 2021. Key figures include Suvendu Adhikari and Dilip Ghosh, among others. As the party prepares for the next assembly elections, these leaders are anticipated to play crucial roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:45 IST
BJP's Strategic Leaders: Paving the Path for West Bengal Elections
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has embarked on a journey to expand its footprint in West Bengal, exhibiting a tremendous growth in voter support from a mere 4% in 2011 to a commanding 38% by 2021.

Now, the party gears up for the forthcoming assembly elections, strategizing to unseat the dominant Trinamool Congress (TMC). Key figures such as Suvendu Adhikari and Dilip Ghosh are at the forefront, devising campaigns centered around issues like governance and corruption.

Despite internal challenges and electoral setbacks, the BJP leaders persist in rallying support and spearheading initiatives aimed at seizing power in the state, riding on their grassroots connections and political acumen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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