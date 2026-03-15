Kerala's Political Fray Heats Up: Assembly Polls 2023

The electoral battlefield in Kerala is set to sizzle as the state's major political players gear up for the Assembly elections on April 9. The Left Democratic Front (LDF), spearheaded by the CPI(M) and CPI, has already initiated its electoral campaign with candidate announcements.

LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan confirmed that seat sharing is nearly complete, with candidate declarations imminent from each party. Meanwhile, the United Democratic Front (UDF), led by Congress, is equally optimistic about its prospects, eyeing a victory of over 100 seats, buoyed by its recent electoral successes.

IUML president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal rallied party members for an intense 25-day campaign drive, emphasizing renewed vigor following successful local contests. As the BJP prepares its candidate lineup, Kerala's political scene is poised for a heated contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)