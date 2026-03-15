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Surprise Turn in Assembly Elections: Fewer Phases, Longer Gaps, Delayed Counting

The announcement of the election schedule for five assemblies reveals fewer voting phases over a 20-day period, with delayed vote counting and longer gaps between polling days. The changes come amid allegations of strategic delays by the BJP, particularly in West Bengal due to public dissatisfaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:19 IST
Surprise Turn in Assembly Elections: Fewer Phases, Longer Gaps, Delayed Counting
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The newly announced election schedule for five assemblies has stirred surprise with fewer voting phases, a shortened 20-day voting period, and a delayed vote counting process. While the previous elections spread over a month with eight voting days, this year's schedule has condensed the process significantly.

The counting of votes is slated for the fifth day after the final polling day, scheduled for April 29. This expanded gap between polling and counting days, along with the longer intervals between initial voting days, has sparked varied reactions.

Opposition leaders suggest that the BJP might be using the delayed timeline strategically to gain more campaigning time amidst public unrest in West Bengal over the LPG crisis. Meanwhile, the Election Commission defends the scheduling, pointing to attempts to streamline the process for voter convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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