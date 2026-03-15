Ponda Bypoll: BJP and Congress Gear Up for Electoral Battle

As the Ponda assembly bypoll approaches, the BJP and Congress are finalizing their strategies to secure victory. Following the death of state agriculture minister Ravi Naik, the seat has sparked intense competition between the parties.

The BJP has shortlisted two potential candidates and dispatched their names to the party leadership in Delhi. Goa BJP president Damu Naik, alongside Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, is scheduled to discuss their options further in the capital, expressing confidence in their electoral prospects.

On the opposing side, the Congress is equally proactive, with AICC's Goa in-charge Manikrao Thakrey in the state to contemplate candidate selection. The Goa Pradesh Election Committee aims to decide on candidate names by Monday before forwarding them to national leaders, optimistic about overcoming what they call the 'anti-incumbency factor.'

(With inputs from agencies.)