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Unfair Suspension Sparks Parliamentary Uproar

Congress leader K C Venugopal called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to repeal the suspension of eight opposition MPs, describing their removal as unfair. The suspension has sparked protests and claims of a disturbing trend. Venugopal's efforts were dismissed by Birla, perpetuating political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:41 IST
Unfair Suspension Sparks Parliamentary Uproar
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In a spirited appeal, Congress leader K C Venugopal urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to rescind the suspension of eight opposition members, criticized as unjust. Venugopal raised the issue during the Zero Hour, highlighting that the suspension of MPs is an alarming development in Parliament's history.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, however, maintained that such decisions cannot be contested on the House floor, effectively silencing Venugopal's concerns. The contention has underscored growing partisan tensions within the assembly.

The suspended members, involved in protests against governmental policies, include prominent Congress figures and CPI-M member S Ventakesan. High-profile opposition leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have lent their support, amplifying calls for reinstatement.

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