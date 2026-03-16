Netanyahu's 'Alive and Well' Amid Disinformation Storm
Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, dismissed rumors about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's death during the West Asia conflict, asserting Netanyahu's well-being. He clarified that a circulated video was not AI-fabricated, blaming Iran for spreading disinformation amid the intensifying conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, dispelled rumors surrounding the death of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
During a press briefing in Delhi, Azar affirmed Netanyahu's well-being, countering claims of AI-fabricated videos and attributing disinformation campaigns to Iran and its accomplices.
Netanyahu personally addressed the misinformation by releasing a video of his public coffee run, sarcastically dismissing the death rumors circulating on social media. The incident underscores the ongoing challenge of countering false narratives during international conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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