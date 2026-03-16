Netanyahu's 'Alive and Well' Amid Disinformation Storm

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, dispelled rumors surrounding the death of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During a press briefing in Delhi, Azar affirmed Netanyahu's well-being, countering claims of AI-fabricated videos and attributing disinformation campaigns to Iran and its accomplices.

Netanyahu personally addressed the misinformation by releasing a video of his public coffee run, sarcastically dismissing the death rumors circulating on social media. The incident underscores the ongoing challenge of countering false narratives during international conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)