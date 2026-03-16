Left Menu

Netanyahu's 'Alive and Well' Amid Disinformation Storm

Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, dismissed rumors about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's death during the West Asia conflict, asserting Netanyahu's well-being. He clarified that a circulated video was not AI-fabricated, blaming Iran for spreading disinformation amid the intensifying conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:19 IST
Netanyahu's 'Alive and Well' Amid Disinformation Storm
Reuven Azar
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, dispelled rumors surrounding the death of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During a press briefing in Delhi, Azar affirmed Netanyahu's well-being, countering claims of AI-fabricated videos and attributing disinformation campaigns to Iran and its accomplices.

Netanyahu personally addressed the misinformation by releasing a video of his public coffee run, sarcastically dismissing the death rumors circulating on social media. The incident underscores the ongoing challenge of countering false narratives during international conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India
4
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026