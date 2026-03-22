'Strait Showdown: Trump's Ultimatum and Iran's Retaliation

President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran, threatening to 'obliterate' its power plants unless it reopens the strategic Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. In response, Iran has promised to counter any such US strikes by targeting American and Israeli energy and infrastructure.

The conflict took a violent turn as Iranian missiles hit two communities in southern Israel near the country's main nuclear research center, causing injuries and property damage. This marks an intensification of hostilities, propelling the war into its fourth week.

Saudi Arabia's air defenses neutralized a series of missile and drone attacks, while an explosive projectile incident near the UAE coast has heightened tensions. The ongoing conflict has resulted in a rising death toll and significant displacement in Lebanon and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)