Nomination Showdown: Clash Over Auspicious Timings in Kerala

Tensions flared during the nomination filing at the District Collectorate as candidates from the BJP and CPI clashed over filing priorities, eyewitnesses reported.

CPI candidate Alankode Leelakrishnan was initially scheduled to file first based on a token system, but BJP representatives urged precedence for Padmaja Venugopal to meet an auspicious time ('muhurtham').

After disputes and procedural challenges, the CPI filed their papers, followed by the BJP who adhered to their religiously significant timing. Kerala's elections are slated for April 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)