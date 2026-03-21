Nomination Showdown: Clash Over Auspicious Timings in Kerala
A heated exchange occurred at a district collectorate over the filing order of nomination papers. The conflict involved CPI and BJP candidates due to a 'muhurtham' timing preference. Despite protests over traditional vs. official procedures, the BJP filed within the auspicious time they prioritised. Elections are set for April 9.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 21-03-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 20:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Tensions flared during the nomination filing at the District Collectorate as candidates from the BJP and CPI clashed over filing priorities, eyewitnesses reported.
CPI candidate Alankode Leelakrishnan was initially scheduled to file first based on a token system, but BJP representatives urged precedence for Padmaja Venugopal to meet an auspicious time ('muhurtham').
After disputes and procedural challenges, the CPI filed their papers, followed by the BJP who adhered to their religiously significant timing. Kerala's elections are slated for April 9.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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