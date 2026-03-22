Shin Hyun-song: South Korea's Economic Future Head

Shin Hyun-song, a prominent South Korean economist known for foretelling the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, has been announced as the next leader of the nation's central bank.

His appointment comes amid rising inflation threats linked to the Iran conflict, impacting growth in Asia's fourth-largest economy. Initially, President Lee Jae Myung selected Shin to succeed Rhee Chang-yong once his term concludes in April 2024.

While South Korea's high-tech industries flourish, traditional sectors face challenges due to diminished external demand. Shin faces the daunting task of balancing economic growth with financial stability, monitoring household debt levels, and managing inflation pressures as Middle East geopolitical tensions persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)