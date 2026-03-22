Congress Unveils Final Candidates for Crucial Assam Assembly Battle

The Congress party revealed its final batch of candidates for the impending Assam Assembly elections on Sunday, finalizing its lineup for 101 of the 126 seats. The announcement came from AICC's general secretary for organization, K C Venugopal.

This final list names Joseph Hasda from Gossaigaon, Birkhang Boro from Dotma-ST, and Rajat Kanti Saha from Bijni among others. Previously, on Friday, the Congress had rolled out a fourth list, leaving 11 seats to its partner in alliance, Raijor Dal.

Contesting as part of a six-party alliance, Congress aims to break BJP's consecutive terms since 2016. With elections set for April 9 and results expected on May 4, this election marks a critical opportunity for Congress in Northeast India.

(With inputs from agencies.)