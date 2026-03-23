Tragic Blaze Claims Life of Sultan Bathery Resident
A 73-year-old man named Krishnankutty died in a house fire at Sultan Bathery. The fire occurred around 10:30 PM when he was alone at home. Neighbors extinguished the fire, but Krishnankutty succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Police are investigating the cause of the fire.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 23-03-2026 10:09 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 10:09 IST
- Country:
- India
A 73-year-old man from Sultan Bathery tragically lost his life after a sudden fire engulfed his residence, police announced on Monday.
The unfortunate victim, Krishnankutty, was alone at home during the incident as his wife was hospitalized. The fire broke out around 10:30 PM on Sunday, leaving him critically injured despite neighbors' attempts to extinguish the flames. He later died at the hospital.
Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to determine the fire's cause. A case has been registered, and the house is under examination. The body will be released to the family post-autopsy, the police confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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