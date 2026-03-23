Left Menu

Tragic Blaze Claims Life of Sultan Bathery Resident

A 73-year-old man named Krishnankutty died in a house fire at Sultan Bathery. The fire occurred around 10:30 PM when he was alone at home. Neighbors extinguished the fire, but Krishnankutty succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 23-03-2026 10:09 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 10:09 IST
Tragic Blaze Claims Life of Sultan Bathery Resident
  • Country:
  • India

A 73-year-old man from Sultan Bathery tragically lost his life after a sudden fire engulfed his residence, police announced on Monday.

The unfortunate victim, Krishnankutty, was alone at home during the incident as his wife was hospitalized. The fire broke out around 10:30 PM on Sunday, leaving him critically injured despite neighbors' attempts to extinguish the flames. He later died at the hospital.

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to determine the fire's cause. A case has been registered, and the house is under examination. The body will be released to the family post-autopsy, the police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026