Remembering the Heroes: Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute on Monday to the legendary figures of the Indian Independence movement—Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev. He emphasized that their passion for justice, patriotism, and resistance remains a beacon of inspiration for Indians.

In his statement, PM Modi highlighted the courage and dedication shown by these young martyrs who stood against colonial rule and prioritized national freedom above their lives. Their martyrdom in 1931 continues to be a powerful symbol of national pride and sacrifice.

The prime minister declared their unwavering commitment as a guiding light, igniting the spirit of countless individuals in India today. Modi's homage serves as a reminder of these heroes' indelible impact on the nation's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)