Left Menu

Remembering the Heroes: Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, praising their ideals of justice, patriotism, and resistance. These figures, executed by British rulers in 1931, continue to inspire Indians with their unyielding commitment to India's freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 10:07 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 10:07 IST
Remembering the Heroes: Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute on Monday to the legendary figures of the Indian Independence movement—Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev. He emphasized that their passion for justice, patriotism, and resistance remains a beacon of inspiration for Indians.

In his statement, PM Modi highlighted the courage and dedication shown by these young martyrs who stood against colonial rule and prioritized national freedom above their lives. Their martyrdom in 1931 continues to be a powerful symbol of national pride and sacrifice.

The prime minister declared their unwavering commitment as a guiding light, igniting the spirit of countless individuals in India today. Modi's homage serves as a reminder of these heroes' indelible impact on the nation's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026