Vietnam's Pivotal Plenum: Future Leadership and Economic Ambitions

Vietnam's ruling Communist Party convened a crucial meeting on Monday aimed at deciding key state and governmental roles, according to an official announcement.

The plenum is set to nominate top leadership posts such as the state president, prime minister, and National Assembly chair for the 2026-2031 term, with To Lam expected to be a prominent nominee. Discussions are also focusing on anti-corruption efforts and socio-economic development plans.

The meeting addresses pressing global and regional issues impacting Vietnam's development, as the country aims for an economic growth of over 10% annually and grapples with geopolitical tensions and rising fuel prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)