Crackdown on Bihar Teacher Recruitment Scam: Key Arrest Made

The Economic Offences Unit of Bihar Police has apprehended Praveen Kumar Sinha, also known as Dabloo Mukhiya, linked with the 2024 BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam paper leak, officials confirmed this Monday. Sinha's arrest occurred in Bihar's capital, Patna, on Sunday evening.

Sinha is an integral part of the syndicate led by Sanjeev Kumar Singh, alleged orchestrator of the NEET (UG)-2024 paper leak, currently under CBI investigation. EOU's statement revealed that, acting on a tip-off, officers detained Sinha from Karbigahiya locality. Sinha admitted to preparing 30 aspirants with leaked exam papers in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, before TRE-3 commenced.

EOU earlier captured Mukhiya in Patna, April 2025, now in judicial custody. A technical assistant in Nalanda's government college, Mukhiya held a Rs 3 lakh bounty. His gang's influence extends to paper leaks across various states in India, including major exams in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)