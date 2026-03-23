Italian Judicial Reform Rebuffed: A Turning Point for Meloni

Italian voters have decisively rejected a judicial reform championed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, initial vote counts suggested on Monday. The reform's rejection, gaining 54% of the vote against the government's 46%, marks a significant blow to Meloni's right-wing coalition ahead of upcoming general elections.

Major networks, including the usually pro-government Mediaset TV group, corroborated the vote outcome, which saw an unexpected turnout of nearly 60%. This follows a contentious campaign that underscored deep animosities between Meloni's camp and the judiciary, tensions likely to have lasting effects.

The referendum aimed to revamp the judiciary by altering the roles of judges and prosecutors and restructuring the High Council of the Judiciary. Despite government intentions for increased accountability, critics feared loss of judicial independence. Meloni's plans for broader constitutional reforms now face uncertainty as she navigates domestic and international challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)