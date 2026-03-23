From Bicycles to Fortuners: MLA's Rs 35 Crore Sacrifice

Sanjay Gaikwad, a Shiv Sena MLA from Buldhana, has sparked debate by announcing that he sacrificed Rs 35 crore in commission income to benefit his party workers and supporters. This gesture reportedly enabled many of them to upgrade from riding bicycles to driving Toyota Fortuners.

Speaking at an event in Chikhli, where 600 individuals from various political backgrounds joined Eknath Shinde's faction, Gaikwad proclaimed his influential status, yet stressed he has never abused his power to intimidate others.

"I channel my strength towards aiding ordinary citizens and fortifying party workers," Gaikwad explained to the audience. He justified his financial decisions as a move to empower his associates, reinforcing that their strength corroborates his own.

(With inputs from agencies.)