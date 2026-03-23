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Congress Concerned Over JMM's Independent Assam Election Bid

The Congress is worried about Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) contesting 21 seats independently in the Assam assembly elections, potentially splitting anti-BJP tribal votes. Congress had hoped for a coalition with JMM to present a united front against BJP. JMM aims to extend beyond Jharkhand into Assam's tribal regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-03-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 23:07 IST
Congress Concerned Over JMM's Independent Assam Election Bid
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The Indian National Congress has expressed apprehension over its ally, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), deciding to independently contest 21 seats in the upcoming Assam assembly elections. The move, according to Congress, threatens to divide anti-BJP tribal votes, weakening opposition strategies.

Congress leader Rakesh Ranjan voiced disappointment with JMM, highlighting that they had anticipated a coalition effort in Assam. Senior Congress figures, including Assam chief Gaurav Gogoi, had initiated talks with JMM in Jharkhand, expecting a formal alliance. However, JMM's unilateral decision potentially endangers the coalition's larger goal to counter BJP influence in the region.

Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh noted attempts to integrate JMM into a unified opposition, offering seat allocations and support. The JMM, however, is focused on expanding its political footprint beyond Jharkhand, engaging Assam's tribal populace. This independent venture by JMM may inadvertently fragment tribal votes, diminishing collective political influence. The party contends these tribal communities require enhanced socio-political support and representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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