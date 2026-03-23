Congress Concerned Over JMM's Independent Assam Election Bid

The Indian National Congress has expressed apprehension over its ally, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), deciding to independently contest 21 seats in the upcoming Assam assembly elections. The move, according to Congress, threatens to divide anti-BJP tribal votes, weakening opposition strategies.

Congress leader Rakesh Ranjan voiced disappointment with JMM, highlighting that they had anticipated a coalition effort in Assam. Senior Congress figures, including Assam chief Gaurav Gogoi, had initiated talks with JMM in Jharkhand, expecting a formal alliance. However, JMM's unilateral decision potentially endangers the coalition's larger goal to counter BJP influence in the region.

Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh noted attempts to integrate JMM into a unified opposition, offering seat allocations and support. The JMM, however, is focused on expanding its political footprint beyond Jharkhand, engaging Assam's tribal populace. This independent venture by JMM may inadvertently fragment tribal votes, diminishing collective political influence. The party contends these tribal communities require enhanced socio-political support and representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)