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Sharad Pawar's Strategic Dinner with MVA Leaders Amid Upcoming Elections

Sharad Pawar, the NCP (SP) chief, recently hosted a crucial dinner meeting for Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders in Mumbai. The event marked his return to political gatherings after an illness, sparking discussion on the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council elections and the tenure of key political figures set to expire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:29 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:29 IST
Sharad Pawar's Strategic Dinner with MVA Leaders Amid Upcoming Elections
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NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, after a hiatus due to illness, made a significant comeback by hosting a dinner for the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders in Mumbai. The gathering, held on Monday night at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, included prominent figures like Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aaditya Thackeray, and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar.

Discussions during the dinner touched upon the impending Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, with terms of nine members, including Uddhav Thackeray, nearing expiration in May. The event underscored the strategic planning of the MVA alliance ahead of critical political milestones.

Earlier, Sharad Pawar was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha, alongside six candidates from the ruling Mahayuti alliance. This political gathering follows the 85-year-old leader's recent health struggles, where he was hospitalized in Pune due to a chest infection and dehydration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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