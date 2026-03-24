China's Banks Brace for Repricing to Boost Profit Margins

China's state-owned banks, among the largest globally, are projected to rebound in profit margins as nearly $8 trillion of high-priced time deposits mature this year, analysts suggest.

The repricing of these deposits is expected to alleviate funding costs, thereby enhancing lenders' profit figures, even as the nation grapples with economic deflation and geopolitical tensions that could affect inflation and corporate sectors.

Experts foresee banks' net interest margins stabilizing by 2026, fostered by regulatory lowered deposit rates, potentially allowing room for future benchmark lending rate cuts amid economic uncertainty fueled by continued global conflicts.