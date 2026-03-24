Candidates Galore: The Race for Assam Assembly
The nomination process for the Assam Assembly elections has seen 776 candidates with valid nominations after scrutiny across 124 constituencies. The process remains pending for Barpeta and Dhekiajuli, impacting key figures like BJP's Ashok Singhal and Congress candidates. Elections are scheduled for April 9, with withdrawal closing soon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:44 IST
- Country:
- India
The Assam Assembly elections are drawing near, with nominations being validated for 776 candidates, according to an official statement on Tuesday. Scrutiny has concluded for 124 of the 126 constituencies.
The process is pending for the Barpeta (SC) and Dhekiajuli segments, notably involving candidates such as BJP Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal and two Congress aspirants.
Of the 815 candidates who filed nominations, 1,389 nomination sets were submitted. The elections will take place on April 9. With the withdrawal deadline looming this Thursday, the political landscape is shaping up for a significant contest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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