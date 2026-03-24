Candidates Galore: The Race for Assam Assembly

The Assam Assembly elections are drawing near, with nominations being validated for 776 candidates, according to an official statement on Tuesday. Scrutiny has concluded for 124 of the 126 constituencies.

The process is pending for the Barpeta (SC) and Dhekiajuli segments, notably involving candidates such as BJP Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal and two Congress aspirants.

Of the 815 candidates who filed nominations, 1,389 nomination sets were submitted. The elections will take place on April 9. With the withdrawal deadline looming this Thursday, the political landscape is shaping up for a significant contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)