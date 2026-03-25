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Denmark's Political Tug of War: Frederiksen Faces Parliamentary Hurdle

Denmark's left-wing bloc, led by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, is vying for control in a recent election. Despite leading against right-wing parties, Frederiksen may fall short of a parliamentary majority. She might need support from centrist and territorial deputies to form a cabinet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 00:38 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 00:38 IST
Denmark's Political Tug of War: Frederiksen Faces Parliamentary Hurdle
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Denmark's political landscape seesaws as Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's left-wing bloc leads against right-wing parties in Tuesday's election. However, exit polls suggest a struggle to secure a parliamentary majority amid dissatisfaction over handling domestic issues.

Frederiksen, in power since 2019, gained favor with her firm stance against U.S. President Trump's Greenland ambitions. Despite this, many Danes criticize her for neglecting local concerns. Broadcaster DR and Epinion indicate the left-wing holds 83 seats compared to the right-wing's 79 in the 179-seat Folketing, while TV2 and Megafon project 86 for the left-wing and 75 for the right-wing.

As partial results are expected later, Frederiksen may have to forge alliances with right-leaning deputies or Greenland and Faroe Islands lawmakers. This positions Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen's centrist Moderates to possibly sway government formation decisions in Denmark.

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