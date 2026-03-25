Controversy Erupts as CAPF Bill Faces Intense Opposition in Rajya Sabha

Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha expressed strong objections to the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, on Wednesday, labeling it an attack on a previous Supreme Court judgment rather than a genuine administrative reform.

The bill, introduced by voice vote, seeks to establish a unified legal framework for personnel in various CAPF forces, sparking concern over its potential to hamper promotional opportunities for officers. Critics, including Congress leader Ajay Maken, argue the legislation contravenes a Supreme Court directive to reduce IPS officers' deputation in CAPFs.

The government's push to pass the bill has been met with demands for greater scrutiny and consultation, highlighting ongoing debates around federalism, judicial independence, and the welfare of over 10 lakh personnel affected by the legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)