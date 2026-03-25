Controversy Erupts as CAPF Bill Faces Intense Opposition in Rajya Sabha
The CAPF Bill has sparked significant opposition in the Rajya Sabha, with critics arguing it undermines a Supreme Court judgment and threatens promotional opportunities for central armed police forces. The bill aims to unify service rules across five CAPFs but faces criticism for its impact on personnel deployment and career progression.
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- India
Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha expressed strong objections to the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, on Wednesday, labeling it an attack on a previous Supreme Court judgment rather than a genuine administrative reform.
The bill, introduced by voice vote, seeks to establish a unified legal framework for personnel in various CAPF forces, sparking concern over its potential to hamper promotional opportunities for officers. Critics, including Congress leader Ajay Maken, argue the legislation contravenes a Supreme Court directive to reduce IPS officers' deputation in CAPFs.
The government's push to pass the bill has been met with demands for greater scrutiny and consultation, highlighting ongoing debates around federalism, judicial independence, and the welfare of over 10 lakh personnel affected by the legislation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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