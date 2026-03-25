Faith in Leadership: Giriraj Singh Lauds Modi, Critiques Gandhi

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing that global confidence rests solely with the Indian leader. Addressing the media, Singh took the opportunity to criticize Lok Sabha's Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of disseminating confusion.

Singh remarked, "In an era where top leaders worldwide are entangled in numerous dilemmas, the only leader the world trusts is Narendra Modi. He is diligent and dedicated to the nation's issues. He starkly contrasts with India's leader of the opposition, who merely spreads confusion," highlighting a series of criticisms against Gandhi.

Continuing his critique, Singh labeled Rahul Gandhi as an 'abodh baalak', meaning an ignorant child, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. He accused Gandhi of inciting discord. Singh further pointed out that under Modi's leadership, India has managed to combat the COVID crisis effectively without increasing fuel prices, unlike other nations. His remarks also followed Gandhi's attack on Modi for allegedly being influenced by foreign powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)