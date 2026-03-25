Stalin Slams Union Government Amid LPG Crisis
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks linking the cooking gas shortage to the COVID-19 period, causing public panic. He accuses the Union government of diverting attention with constituency delimitation, urging action on LPG distribution, while PM Modi cites expanded energy imports.
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin has issued a strong rebuke against the Union government, criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remarks that he claims have exacerbated public anxiety amid a cooking gas shortage. Stalin's comments come in response to Modi's comparison of the situation to the COVID-19 period, which he argues has alarmed citizens already grappling with LPG cylinder scarcity.
Stalin highlighted the crisis's adverse impact on everyday life, noting that many restaurants have shuttered and workers have lost jobs due to disrupted gas supplies. He accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of deflecting attention away from the crisis by focusing on constituency delimitation discussions, asserting that the responsibility for LPG distribution and foreign policy rests with the Union government.
In contrast, Prime Minister Modi emphasized efforts made by the government to diversify energy import sources, increasing them from 27 to 41 countries over the past decade. Modi outlined initiatives to lessen dependence on any single fuel type and accelerate domestic gas distribution, including piped natural gas and LPG, underscoring a strategic response to energy supply challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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