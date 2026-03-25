Mamata Banerjee's Fierce Rebuke of BJP: A Battle for Democracy
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP, Centre, and Election Commission for allegedly undermining democracy, particularly targeting voting rights. She accused them of possible future attempts to snatch citizenship through NRC and encouraged electoral resistance against these actions at a rally in Maynaguri, North Bengal.
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West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a searing critique of the BJP, Central government, and Election Commission on Wednesday, accusing them of wielding Constitutional bodies to subvert democracy.
Speaking at an election rally in Maynaguri, North Bengal, Banerjee targeted the BJP-led Centre and Election Commission, accusing them of denying citizens their voting rights. She warned that further steps could include attempts to revoke citizenship via NRC.
The Trinamool Congress leader alleged that certain communities were excluded from election processes through revisions of electoral rolls. She urged the public to resist these efforts, emphasizing her unwavering trust in the people of West Bengal despite facing systematic disempowerment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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