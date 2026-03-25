Justice Served: DMK Demands Apology from AIADMK Over Sathankulam Verdict

The DMK launched a scathing attack on the AIADMK, demanding whether former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami would publicly apologize for his handling of the Sathankulam custodial deaths case.

In 'Murasoli,' DMK's official outlet, Palaniswami was criticized for misleading comments regarding the court's conviction of nine policemen for the 2020 deaths in Tuticorin.

Highlighting the case's difficulties, the DMK praised M K Stalin's pressure, which led to CBI intervention alongside questions about Palaniswami's potential apology post-verdict.