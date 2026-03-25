Justice Served: DMK Demands Apology from AIADMK Over Sathankulam Verdict
The DMK criticized AIADMK's former CM, Edappadi K Palaniswami, after nine policemen were convicted in the 2020 Sathankulam custodial deaths. The party's publication, 'Murasoli,' portrays Palaniswami's prior statements as misleading, demanding an apology. The court ruling highlighted the case's mishandling, calling attention to DMK leader M K Stalin's decisive intervention.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:56 IST
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- India
The DMK launched a scathing attack on the AIADMK, demanding whether former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami would publicly apologize for his handling of the Sathankulam custodial deaths case.
In 'Murasoli,' DMK's official outlet, Palaniswami was criticized for misleading comments regarding the court's conviction of nine policemen for the 2020 deaths in Tuticorin.
Highlighting the case's difficulties, the DMK praised M K Stalin's pressure, which led to CBI intervention alongside questions about Palaniswami's potential apology post-verdict.
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