Delhi Politics Heat Up: AAP and BJP Clash Over Budget and Governance

The atmosphere in Delhi's political landscape intensified as AAP MLA and Leader of the Opposition, Atishi, led a protest outside the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday with fellow party members. They accused the BJP, the ruling party, of misleading the public and failing in their governance responsibilities.

Amidst these developments, BJP MLA Shikha Rai questioned the validity of the protest and the opposition's role on Wednesday. She challenged, "Why protest outside when there was room for discussion inside the House, particularly regarding the Palam incident?" She insinuated that the timing of the protest was aimed at avoiding the upcoming CAG reports.

Atishi criticized the BJP for presenting what she termed a "fake" Rs 1 lakh crore budget last year, arguing it failed to fund critical fire brigade infrastructure. She highlighted the tragic Palam fire incident, asserting that adequate resources could have saved lives. Concurrently, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta introduced a 'green budget' focused on environmental sustainability, representing a historic shift in governance priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)