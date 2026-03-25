JAKSON Group Teams Up with Sourav Ganguly: A Push Towards Green Energy
JAKSON Group, an energy and infrastructure giant, has partnered with former cricket captain Sourav Ganguly to support India’s renewable energy transition. This collaboration aims to amplify JAKSON’s sustainable initiatives and reinforce its brand presence, further contributing to a cleaner energy ecosystem.
- Country:
- India
JAKSON Group, a leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate in India, announced a strategic partnership with Sourav Ganguly, former Indian cricket captain, aimed at propelling the nation's renewable energy ambitions. This association highlights JAKSON's commitment to innovative and scalable sustainable solutions as India steps up its green energy transition efforts.
With a strong legacy spanning over 80 years, JAKSON has consistently showcased resilience and forward-thinking innovation. Drawing inspiration from Ganguly's leadership, the company seeks to solidify its role as a reliable provider of advanced energy and infrastructure solutions. Ganguly, now a key figure in JAKSON's campaigns, will amplify the firm's vision of creating a sustainable energy ecosystem.
Chairman Sameer Gupta expressed enthusiasm over Ganguly's addition to the JAKSON family, emphasizing shared values of leadership and resilience. Ganguly's involvement is seen as a catalyst for strengthening JAKSON's brand and accelerating the adoption of sustainable solutions. Ganguly echoed these sentiments, recognizing JAKSON's impact on India's energy sector.
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